Police: Man arrested after officers find handgun, ballistic vest inside Cranston home

West Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Cranston Police Department

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cranston man was arrested Monday after officers found a gun, ammunition and a ballistic bulletproof vest inside his home, according to Cranston Police Col. Michael Winquist.

Winquist said Nico German Jr., 19, was taken into custody at his Crossway Road home on a federal warrant connected to an FBI investigation into stolen goods.

While searching German’s home, officers found a .45 caliber handgun, a large amount of ammunition and a ballistic bulletproof vest.

Winquist said officers also found two pounds of marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms (hallucinogenic), THC edibles and $22,000 in cash.

German is facing a series of drug and gun charges, including possession of a firearm while committing a crime of violence. He was ordered held without bail and will return to court for a bail hearing on Dec. 1.

“This location has gained the attention of this police department for the past year and was the same location in which we responded to a drive-by-shooting in August of this year where numerous bullets were fired,” Maj. Todd Patalano said in a statement.

The investigation is ongoing and Winquist said German may face additional charges.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 11/4/20:Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour