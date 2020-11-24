Police: Man arrested after officers find handgun, ballistic vest inside Cranston home

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cranston man was arrested Monday after officers found a gun, ammunition and a ballistic bulletproof vest inside his home, according to Cranston Police Col. Michael Winquist.

Winquist said Nico German Jr., 19, was taken into custody at his Crossway Road home on a federal warrant connected to an FBI investigation into stolen goods.

While searching German’s home, officers found a .45 caliber handgun, a large amount of ammunition and a ballistic bulletproof vest.

Winquist said officers also found two pounds of marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms (hallucinogenic), THC edibles and $22,000 in cash.

German is facing a series of drug and gun charges, including possession of a firearm while committing a crime of violence. He was ordered held without bail and will return to court for a bail hearing on Dec. 1.

“This location has gained the attention of this police department for the past year and was the same location in which we responded to a drive-by-shooting in August of this year where numerous bullets were fired,” Maj. Todd Patalano said in a statement.

The investigation is ongoing and Winquist said German may face additional charges.