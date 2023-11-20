COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Officers have arrested a Coventry man accused of robbing a gas station over the weekend.

Frank Rogowski Sr., 54, has been charged with first-degree armed robbery and eluding police.

Police said Rogowski walked into Quality Gas on Tiogue Avenue Sunday night wielding a rock and wearing a bag over his head. He then approached the counter, warned the clerk that he had a knife and demanded money, according to police.

Frank Rogowski Sr. (Coventry Police Department

Rogowski left the gas station carrying a small safe, cash and cigarettes. Police said an officer on patrol spotted Rogowski entering a parked car near the gas station shortly after the robbery was reported.

The officer chased Rogowski’s vehicle through town until he pulled over near Maple Avenue, which is located on the town line between Coventry and West Warwick.

Police said Rogowski hopped out of the vehicle, jumped down an embankment and took off running into the woods. Officers started searching the woods for Rogowski and deployed a drone in an attempt to track him.

Rogowski was eventually found hiding in shallow water, according to police. He was transported to Kent Hospital to be treated for possible hypothermia.

Police said the safe, cash and cigarettes Rogowski stole from the gas station were found inside his car.

Rogowski, who has an extensive criminal history, was ordered held without bail Monday morning and sent to the ACI, according to police.