Police: Man, 53, hit and killed while crossing Route 2 in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a car while crossing Bald Hill Road in Warwick Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred just after 5 p.m. near Haxton’s Liquor Store.

Officers who responded to the scene found a 53-year-old man lying in the road unresponsive, police said.

The victim was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the man was crossing a dimly-lit portion of Route 2 when he was hit. The driver and several witnesses stopped immediately after the crash and are cooperating with police.

Police said neither speed, impairment nor distracted driving appear to be factors in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information regarding it is asked to contact the Warwick Police Department Traffic Division at (401) 468-4293.