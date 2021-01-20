Police: Man, 53, hit and killed while crossing Route 2 in Warwick

West Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a car while crossing Bald Hill Road in Warwick Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred just after 5 p.m. near Haxton’s Liquor Store.

Officers who responded to the scene found a 53-year-old man lying in the road unresponsive, police said.

The victim was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the man was crossing a dimly-lit portion of Route 2 when he was hit. The driver and several witnesses stopped immediately after the crash and are cooperating with police.

Police said neither speed, impairment nor distracted driving appear to be factors in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information regarding it is asked to contact the Warwick Police Department Traffic Division at (401) 468-4293.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Live Streaming Coverage for the Presidential Inauguration

  • Approx. 8 a.m. – NewsNation Live Coverage as President Trump leaves Washington
  • 9 a.m. – CBS News live coverage begins
  • 11 a.m. – NewsNation live coverage begins
  • 12 p.m.- Joe Biden sworn in as the 46th President of the United States
  • TBD – Inauguration parade
  • 8:30 p.m. – “Celebrating America” primetime special

Click here for a complete list of Inauguration ceremonies.

 

 

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 1/14/2021: Richard Arenberg, Interim Director of the Taubman Center, Brown University

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community