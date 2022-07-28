WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick man suspected of stabbing another man during a fight earlier this week is now in police custody.

Joseph Young, 45, is scheduled to be arraigned in court Thursday on a charge of felony assault and/or battery, according to city police.

The stabbing happened just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday near the corner of West Shore Road and Buttonwoods Avenue. Police said the victim, a man in his 60s, was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening wound to his right arm.

Detectives have since learned that Young and the victim have a contentious history.