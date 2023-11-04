PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police have made an arrest in a road rage shooting that happened Friday night.

According to a release, an unidentified 32-year-old man, reported to police that his ex-girlfriend, later identified as 36-year-old Kendra Johnson, began to chase him down while he was driving his in the city.

The man said that Johnson drove her vehicle into his several times and later pointed a gun towards him and his passenger.

As he tried to get away from Johnson, he said she continued to chase him down and fired several gunshots, hitting his vehicle. No one was hit by the gunfire.

Johnson then took off from the scene as the victim was driving towards the Pawtucket Police Department.

After a broadcast was put out for the suspects’ vehicle, officers were able to find her in Cranston and Johnson was taken into custody.

Johnson is facing several charges, including domestic felony assault, felony assault, drive by shootings, carrying pistol without a license, large capacity feeding device prohibited, domestic B&E, child endangerment, firing in compact area, and domestic disorderly conduct.