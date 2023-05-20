CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) –Police said they arrested three men following a fight between spectators at boxing match in Cranston.

Cranston police said they responded to a “large disturbance” at Park Theatre around 9:35 p.m. Saturday.

12 News cameras captured over a dozen police cruisers at the theatre.

According to a police report, Braxton Gulley-Mabry, 28, of Boston, was arrested for domestic disorderly conduct and resisting legal or illegal arrest.

Brandon Gulley, 27, of Mattapan, Mass. was arrested on domestic simple assault and resisting legal or illegal arrest,

Bryson Gulley, 23, also of Mattapan is facing simple assault and resisting legal or illegal arrest charges.

Cranston police said mutual aid was requested from Providence and additional arrests relating to the incident are possible.

Kenan Thompson was spotted at the Park Theatre in Cranston the same night the fight broke out.