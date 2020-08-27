Police looking to ID shoplifter at Coventry hardware store

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman wanted for shoplifting at a Coventry hardware store.

Police said the woman is wanted for after shoplifting several tools on Aug. 10 at the Ace Hardware Store on Washington Street.

Soon after the woman entered the store, police said she took several tools, concealed them in her purse then walked back to her car.

Police said she was driving a white Honda Accord with a black front bumper.

She was seen in surveillance photos wearing a green romper-style dress, black flip-flops, a black mask, reading glasses and was holding a brown handbag. Police said the woman also had tattoos on her left shoulder and both of her legs.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to contact Coventry Police Detective Graham MacCoy at (401) 822-6225 or gmaccoy@coventrypd.org.