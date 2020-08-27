Police looking to ID shoplifter at Coventry hardware store

West Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman wanted for shoplifting at a Coventry hardware store.

Police said the woman is wanted for after shoplifting several tools on Aug. 10 at the Ace Hardware Store on Washington Street.

Soon after the woman entered the store, police said she took several tools, concealed them in her purse then walked back to her car.

Police said she was driving a white Honda Accord with a black front bumper.

She was seen in surveillance photos wearing a green romper-style dress, black flip-flops, a black mask, reading glasses and was holding a brown handbag. Police said the woman also had tattoos on her left shoulder and both of her legs.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to contact Coventry Police Detective Graham MacCoy at (401) 822-6225 or gmaccoy@coventrypd.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 8/26/2020: Bob Walsh, Executive Directo, National Education Association of Rhode Island

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour