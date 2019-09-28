Police looking for vehicle that struck Cranston bank

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston police are looking for vehicle that struck a bank overnight, then left the scene before they arrived.

Investigators say they were notified sometime in the early morning about the incident, which happened at the Bank of America in Garden City.

When they arrived, officers found damage to the side of the building, but no vehicle on the scene.

No alarms at the bank were activated after the accident.

Police say representatives from the bank were called to the scene, but they determined nothing was missing.

The traffic division is now looking for any surveillance video that may help them in this investigation.