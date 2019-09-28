Police looking for vehicle that struck Cranston bank

West Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston police are looking for vehicle that struck a bank overnight, then left the scene before they arrived.

Investigators say they were notified sometime in the early morning about the incident, which happened at the Bank of America in Garden City.

When they arrived, officers found damage to the side of the building, but no vehicle on the scene.

No alarms at the bank were activated after the accident.

Police say representatives from the bank were called to the scene, but they determined nothing was missing.

The traffic division is now looking for any surveillance video that may help them in this investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

DONATE NOW: Hurricane Dorian Relief

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Community

Target 12

Live Cams