WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying several suspects seen breaking into and vandalizing a Warwick elementary school.

The suspects, according to police, have broken into The Sherman School three times over the last two weeks.

Police said each time, the suspects caused “significant interior damage.”

The suspects were seen on surveillance footage walking through the halls with flashlights.

Anyone who can identify any of the suspects is asked to contact Warwick Police Detective Randy Bell at (401) 468-4249 or randy.bell@warwickri.com.