Police looking for man who smashed door, attempted to break into Warwick restaurant

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Warwick are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect that attempted to break into a local restaurant.

The Warwick Police Department says the suspect attempted to open multiple doors of the Beach Café before he smashed the patio glass door.

The suspect never got inside, police said, but the owners had to pay a good amount of money to fix the door.

Police describe the suspect as a white male with a medium build, light brown/red hair and a short beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Teddy Bulis at (401) 468-4242.