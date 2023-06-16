CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding the man who robbed a Cranston bank Friday afternoon.

Cranston Police Col. Michael Winquist said officers responded to Citizens Bank around noon for a reported robbery.

Winquist said the suspect did not display a weapon, but passed a note to the teller demanding money. He then left the bank with the cash, possibly on a bicycle.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing a gray hooded Nike sweatshirt, a black baseball cap, gray sweatpants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is urged to contact the Cranston Police Department at (401) 942-2211. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting “CRANSTONPD” to 847411.