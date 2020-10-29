Police issue Silver Alert for missing Warwick man, 75

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a Warwick man who’s been reported missing.

Norman Ryone, 75, was last seen around 9:15 a.m. Thursday in the area of Parkside Drive. Police are concerned about his well-being due to unspecified health issues.

Ryone stands 6 feet tall, weighs around 170 pounds and has white hair and blue eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing a dark green fleece jacket, navy blue polo shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Ryone may be driving a black 2017 Toyota RAV4 with Rhode Island registration 683023, according to police.

Anyone with information on Ryone’s whereabouts is asked to call Warwick police at (401) 468-4200.