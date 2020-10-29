Police issue Silver Alert for missing Warwick man, 75

West Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a Warwick man who’s been reported missing.

Norman Ryone, 75, was last seen around 9:15 a.m. Thursday in the area of Parkside Drive. Police are concerned about his well-being due to unspecified health issues.

Ryone stands 6 feet tall, weighs around 170 pounds and has white hair and blue eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing a dark green fleece jacket, navy blue polo shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Ryone may be driving a black 2017 Toyota RAV4 with Rhode Island registration 683023, according to police.

Anyone with information on Ryone’s whereabouts is asked to call Warwick police at (401) 468-4200.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 10/28/2020: Rep Anastasia Williams

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour