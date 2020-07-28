Police investigating West Warwick car fire

West Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A car was badly burned in a West Warwick parking lot Tuesday morning.

Officials responding to 100 Pawtuxet Terrace just before 4 a.m. for reports of a car fire found a black SUV that had been severely burned.

Eyewitness News cameras captured police trying to figure out what occurred with crime scene tape up blocking off the parking lot.

As of now it is unclear if there were any injuries.

The scene was cleared around 5:45 a.m.

Eyewitness News has reached out to police for more information and is awaiting to hear back.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour