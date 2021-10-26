Police investigating threats discovered in Bishop Hendricken bathrooms

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after threats were found written in bathrooms at Bishop Hendricken High School.

In a message to the Hendricken community, school officials said two threats were found in two separate restrooms on campus.

The threats were found Tuesday afternoon and were dated for Wednesday, according to school officials.

It’s unclear at this time who wrote the threats or whether they’re credible.

The Warwick Police Department confirmed that school officials reported the incident and detectives have launched an investigation.

School officials said there will be an increased police presence the next few days as the investigation continues.

“We want to reiterate that we take situations such as these extremely seriously because your son’s safety comes before all else,” the message reads.

Anyone who had any information regarding the threats is urged to contact Principal Mark DeCiccio by emailing mdeciccio@hendricken.com or the Warwick Police Department by calling (401) 468-4200.