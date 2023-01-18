WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after five restaurants in Warwick were recently burglarized.

Warwick Police Major Joel Thomas confirmed Wednesday that Gel’s Kitchen, PB&Js, Sunnyside Restaurant, Demo’s Pizza Factory and California Taco Shop were all recently broken into.

Gel’s Kitchen was burglarized Saturday night, according to co-owner Angelica Penta. Penta said the thief took off with all of the money in the register and donations collected for community foundations.

That same night, PB&Js owner Patti Bacon said the thief targeted her restaurant as well.

Bacon said the suspect tried to take off with the entire register.

“[The suspect] ended up bringing it in the kitchen to smash it open, and then left out the back door,” Bacon said.

Bacon said the thief stole $200.

“We’ve never had any problems like this,” Bacon said. “It’s unsettling.”

Demos Spiridakos, owner of Demo’s Pizza Factory, tells 12 News his restaurant was broken into Monday night.

Spiridakos believes the same person is responsible for all of the burglaries, and while the thief only took $50, he’s not taking any chances.

“I’ve already called my locksmith, who’s changing the lock system so this doesn’t happen again,” Spiridakos said.

Thomas didn’t specify whether detectives believe the same suspect broke into all five restaurants, adding that the investigation is ongoing.