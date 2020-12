CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at a Cranston home Tuesday afternoon, Col. Michael Winquist confirmed.

Winquist said the shooting occurred on B Street.

The victim, a 41-year-old man, was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the colonel.

He also said a suspect has been taken into custody.

