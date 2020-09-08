Police investigating reported shooting in Cranston

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are on scene of a reported shooting early Tuesday morning in Cranston.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. near the intersection of Harris Avenue and Cranston Street — just a few blocks from the Cranston Police Station.

Witnesses are still talking to police but there is a white tarp visible on the sidewalk.

No additional information has been released as the investigation is still in its early stages.

This is a Breaking News Story, 12 News is on scene gathering more information. Check back for updates.

