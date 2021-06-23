Police investigating near West Greenwich liquor store

West Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police cruisers lined up along Nooseneck Hill Road Wednesday evening as state troopers and local officers conduct an investigation.

The scene is located near Wicked Good Pizza and Big River Spirits. A 12 News crew saw crime scene tape blocking the entrance to the liquor store’s parking lot, as well as various other portions of the roadway.

It’s unclear at this time what police are investigating.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is provided.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 6/18/21021: Marc Genest

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community