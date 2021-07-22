Police investigating drive-by shooting in Cranston

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) ─ An investigation is underway following a drive-by shooting in Cranston Thursday night, according to Cranston Police Maj. Todd Patalano.
The incident occurred on Harris Avenue around 9:30 p.m.
A 12 News crew on scene spotted several evidence markers in the street and an SUV with a broken back windshield.
It’s unclear at this time if anyone was injured or if police have anyone in custody.
Patalano said this is the same neighborhood where a man was shot and killed last September.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is provided.