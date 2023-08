COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a young child died in Coventry.

Police say the call came in just before 4 p.m. Thursday for a report of a 1-year-old not breathing at a home on Eisenhower Street.

The child was rushed to Kent County Hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police said the DCYF is also involved in the investigation, but no further details were provided.