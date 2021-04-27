Police investigating crash where car ended up in the water off I-95 South

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — There is a large police presence on I-95 South due to a crash near the Airport Connector Tuesday morning.

Police are investigating after a car reportedly went off the highway, down an embankment and ended up in the water in Warwick.

The crash reportedly happened around 5:30 a.m., the vehicle was being removed from the scene at approximately 8 a.m.

One person was taken from the scene in an ambulance. There is no official word on their condition.

Drivers traveling in this area may see some delays.

12 News is at the scene, check back for updates.

