Police investigating crash where car ended up in the water off I-95 South

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — There is a large police presence on I-95 South due to a crash near the Airport Connector Tuesday morning.

Police are investigating after a car reportedly went off the highway, down an embankment and ended up in the water in Warwick.

#BREAKING First responders at the scene of a crash off I-95 South, just before exit 13. A vehicle went off the road and ended up in the water. Traffic is backed up on the highway. Working to gather more details.



Here’s what we know so far: https://t.co/dWSGLj9vjF pic.twitter.com/QOQ20jbrux — Kayla Fish (@KaylaFishTV) April 27, 2021

The crash reportedly happened around 5:30 a.m., the vehicle was being removed from the scene at approximately 8 a.m.

One person was taken from the scene in an ambulance. There is no official word on their condition.

Drivers traveling in this area may see some delays.

Reports the crash involves a vehicle that went off the road into the water. Expect 5-10 min delay. Use Rte 37 as detour if needed. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/t7GCWT1xNo — Melissa Sardelli (@MelissaSardelli) April 27, 2021

