COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after “inappropriate and racially explicit” graffiti was found on a Coventry bike path.

The graffiti was discovered by a resident on the Coventry Greenway Bike Path last Tuesday, according to a police report obtained by 12 News.

The report says the graffiti included profanity, racial slurs and anti-Semitic phrases and symbols.

That same resident also said she found concerning flyers and stickers on utility poles and street signs near Breezy Lake Beach on White Rock Road. The police report states that both appeared to be placed there by the “Patriot Front.”

The Anti-Defamation League describes the Patriot Front as a “…white supremacist group whose members maintain that their ancestors conquered America and bequeathed it to them, and no one else.”

The next day, the resident reported finding additional graffiti and stickers at Rice Field, according to the report.

It’s unclear whether the graffiti, flyers and stickers were done by the same people.

Investigators are urging anyone with surveillance footage from either the bike path or the Breezy Lake neighborhood to contact the Coventry Police Department at (401) 826-1100.

Eli Sherman contributed to this report.