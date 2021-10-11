Police: Man shot while driving with child, girlfriend in Cranston

CRANSTON R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a man was shot while driving in Cranston Monday afternoon.

Col. Michael Winquist said the 25-year-old man was driving down Hillwood Street with his child and girlfriend when someone in another car pulled up and fired several shots into their vehicle.

Winquist said the man was hit in the neck by one of the bullets, and another bullet grazed his arm.

The victim was able to pull into a nearby gas station where he called police, Winquist said. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with injuries that don’t appear to be life-threatening.

Winquist said the shooting appears to be gang related, though it remains under investigation.

It’s unclear at this time if police have any suspects in custody.