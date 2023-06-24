CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a crash on Friday afternoon.

According to Col. Michael Winquist, the accident happened around 4:30 p.m. at the intersections of Park Ave. and Broad St.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found that a moped and a Jeep had collided.

An initial investigation shows that the operator of the moped was traveling south on Broad St., when the driver of the Jeep, traveling north on Broad St., attempted to turn onto Park Ave.

The the moped collided with the front passenger side of the Jeep and scraped down the length of the Jeep.

The operator of the moped, who is only being identified as mans, was unconscious and suffering from an apparent head injury. Police say he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The operator of the Jeep, only identified as a woman, did not report any injuries on scene.

She told police that she was about to make a left turn onto Park Ave. when a white van made an abrupt left turn onto Broad St, cutting her off.

After the van passed, she made the left turn, but did not see the moped because of the van turning in front of her.

The woman that she did not see the moped until it collided into her vehicle.

The operator of the moped is at Rhode Island Hospital in stable but serious condition.

Cranston police are still investigating the crash.