DUI suspect arrested after crash involving police cruiser

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cranston man was arrested under suspicion of driving impaired after police say he collided with a marked cruiser overnight.

Randi J. Ruzzo, 30, was issued a summons to appear in court July 25 to answer to a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor and/or drugs.

The crash took place just before 2 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Wayland and Preston Avenues.

According to police, a patrol officer was traveling east on Wayland while responding to a non-emergency call when Ruzzo ran a stop sign and entered the cruiser’s path.

The officer didn’t have time to stop, police said, so his cruiser hit the side of Ruzzo’s car, pushing it sideways into the front yard of a home and causing the vehicle to roll over on its side.

After emergency responders arrived and removed Ruzzo from the car, he and the officer were taken to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the officer has since been released and is recovering at home.

A drug recognition expert determined Ruzzo showed signs of impairment, according to police, and Ruzzo declined to undergo a blood test.

In addition to the DUI charge, Ruzzo was cited for refusal to submit to a chemical test and obedience to stop signs.

Police said the crash remains under investigation and additional charges against Ruzzo are possible.