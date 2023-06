COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating a two-car crash that happened Sunday night in Coventry.

12 News cameras captured video of one of the cars involved, which had considerable damage to its front bumper. A traffic light also appeared to be knocked down in the crash.

Police on scene said no one was seriously injured, but both drivers were taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story, and we will update it as more information is received.