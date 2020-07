CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston police have identified the man who died after being found unresponsive in a backyard swimming pool on Saturday.

Ernest Saraiva, 89, lived at the home on Linden Avenue, according to Major Todd Patalano.

Police say first responders pulled Saraiva from the pool and began CPR. He was transported to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Right now, police are investigating the incident as a tragic accident and no foul play is suspected.