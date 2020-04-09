Police ID woman killed in Warwick moped crash

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police have identified the woman who died in a moped crash Monday afternoon.

Investigators said Ann Marie Sylvester, 54, was traveling north on Post Road and went to navigate a curve when she lost control of the moped and crashed into a stone wall. It’s unclear if she was wearing a helmet.

Sylvester was transported to Kent County Memorial Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Police said while the cause is under investigation, speed, alcohol and distracted driving are not considered factors at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has more information about the incident is asked to contact the Warwick Police Department Traffic Division at (401) 468-4344.