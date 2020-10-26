Police ID woman killed in Warwick crash; DUI suspect due in court Tuesday

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A 19-year-old from Warwick is due in court this week on charges including driving under the influence in a crash that killed one of his passengers.

The victim was identified by police on Monday as Michaela Lynch, 19, of Warwick.

Police said Lynch was in a vehicle driven by Jacob Pelliccio when he crashed on Post Road around 4 a.m. Sunday.

Lynch was brought to Kent Hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to police, while Pelliccio and two other passengers were taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries. One of the passengers, a 21-year-old man, has since been released while the other, a 19-year-old man, remains at the hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police said both speed and the use of alcohol or drugs are believed to be factors in the crash.

Pelliccio was arrested and charged with DUI – first offense, BAC unknown, refusal to submit to a chemical test, driving to endanger resulting in death, and two counts of driving to endanger resulting in personal injury.

Pelliccio was arraigned Sunday and released on $10,000 surety bail. He’s due back in court at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information is urged to contact Officer Jacob Elderkin at (401) 468-4335.