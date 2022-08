COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Coventry police have released the name of the woman who was killed in an ATV crash over the weekend.

Police identified the victim as Samantha Stacilauskas, 27, of Warren.

The crash occurred around 3:45 a.m. Saturday on Cahoone Road. Stacilauskas was pronounced dead at the scene and her ATV was the only vehicle found.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.