Police ID Cranston woman hit, killed while walking her dog

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have identified the Cranston woman who was hit and killed while walking her dog Tuesday night.

Police said Janet Rochon, 65, was struck by an SUV while crossing Reservoir Avenue.

Rochon was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. Police said Rochon’s dog was injured but is expected to fully recover.

The driver of the SUV has not been charged, and police said neither speed nor impairment were factors in the crash.

Rochon was walking in an unlit section of the roadway and not in a crosswalk when she was hit, according to police.