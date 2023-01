WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The cause of death of a Pawtucket woman is under investigation after her body was discovered near T.F. Green International Airport on Tuesday.

Rozann Jarosz, 51, was found in a patch of grass next to the Red Beam Garage on Post Road.

Warwick Police Captain John McAniff said there were no obvious signs of trauma and Jarosz’s death is still an active investigation.