Police ID Warwick man killed in motorcycle crash

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick man who died following a motorcycle crash late Wednesday morning has been identified by police as Richard Willette, 77.

Police responding to West Shore Road around 11 a.m. found a motorcycle in a wooded area off the roadway and bystanders tending to Willette.

The initial investigation revealed Willette left the roadway, traveled along the sidewalk, crossed all three travel lanes then crashed into the woods, according to police.

No other vehicles were involved.

Willette was unresponsive when first responders arrived, police said. He was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police don’t believe speed, alcohol, nor distracted driving were factors in the crash. They said it appears Willette may have suffered from a medical episode while riding.

Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to contact Officer Jake Elderkin at (401) 468-4335.

