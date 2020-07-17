Police ID Warwick man found dead during house fire

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — As the investigation into the cause of a Warwick fire continues, police have identified the resident found dead inside the home.

Stephen E. Barker, 50, was the only person inside the Namquid Drive home at the time of the fire, according to police.

Firefighters responded to the home around 3:30 a.m. Thursday and arrived to find it fully engulfed.

The cause of manner of Barker’s death have not yet been determined and are pending an autopsy, but police said the incident is not considered suspicious.

Court records show Barker was arrested last year on charges of patronizing a minor for commercial sex activity and indecent solicitation of a minor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled on Wednesday.

The fire is being investigated by Warwick’s fire and police departments along with the state fire marshal’s office.