WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) – West Greenwich Police have confirmed the names of the men who drowned in a pond Friday evening.

Major Jim Tiernan of West Greenwich Police Department said the two men were Tylon Brooks, 20, and Joshua Richards, 20, of Providence.

They were spotted drowning in Phelps Pond. First responders rushed to the West Greenwich Park & Ride off New London Turnpike

East Greenwich resident Steven Antonson told 12 News he was pulled over when he noticed the commotion Friday night on his way home, rushing to the pond to help a police officer who jumped into the pond to save the young men.

“I would have loved to have done more, but I don’t know how to swim,” he said. “I couldn’t go in, but I looked from the shore and tried to direct [the officer].”

West Greenwich Police Chief Richard Ramsay confirmed that one of his officers pulled both victims from the water.

Both victims were unresponsive when they were pulled out, according to Lake Mishnock Fire Chief Peter Gardner. He said CPR was performed for several minutes before the men were rushed to Kent Hospital.

A third person had to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital as well after jumping in to try to save the men.

“There are no signs posted that say ‘no swimming,’” Antonson said. “It is a common place where people come to swim [in the summer] and ice skate in the winter.”

Chief Gardner said it is a popular spot in the summer with roughly 20 to 30 people by the water at the time of the incident. However, he advises against swimming there as it is not staffed with lifeguards.