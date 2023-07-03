WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have released the name of the motorcyclist who died after a crash Thursday night.

He’s identified as Steven Brown, 54, of West Warwick.

The crash happened at the intersection of New London Turnpike and Scenic Drive around 10:30 p.m.

Police found the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

