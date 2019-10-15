Police ID victim of Cranston motorcycle crash

Breaking News
CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cranston man died after he was involved in a motorcycle crash in the city late Sunday night.

Police on Tuesday identified the man as John A. Mattesini III, 34.

The crash took place just before midnight Sunday in the area of 550-570 Pontiac Avenue. Police said they arrived on scene along with a rescue to find Mattesini had died as a result of injuries suffered in the crash.

Eyewitnesses told police Mattesini was traveling at a very high rate of speed before he lost control of the motorcycle and hit a fire hydrant and other fixed objects.

Speed is believed to be the only contributing factor to the crash, according to police.

