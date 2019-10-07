Police ID suspect who stole cash from woman’s purse at Warwick coffee shop

Breaking News
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have identified the suspect caught on camera reaching into an elderly woman’s purse and stealing $99 in cash.

Police said Alaina Chase, 26, of Warwick, walked into the Meadowbrook Plaza Dunkin’ Donuts on Sept. 18 and stole the money from the victim’s unattended pocketbook.

The victim, an 82-year-old woman, had walked off to chat with other customers.

Chase was caught on camera rifling through the pocketbook, taking the cash and immediately leaving the coffee shop.

A warrant is being issued for Chase’s arrest.

Anyone who knows Chase or her whereabouts should call Warwick Police Det. Kerri Chatten at (401) 468-4249 or email her at kerri.chatten@warwickri.com.

