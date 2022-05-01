WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island State Police have released the name of the victim and suspect involved in a deadly rollover crash in Warwick Saturday morning.

Around 10 a.m., police were called to I-95, just north of the Route 4 onramp, for a reported accident.

The passenger of the pickup truck involved, identified as Matthew Yoder, 39, of Newport, was killed.

Ryan Van Winkle, 31, of Warren, was arrested and charged with Driving to Endanger Resulting in Death.

He was arraigned at Rhode Island Hospital and is expected to be in court on Monday for a formal arraignment.

The crash is still under investigation.