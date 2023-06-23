WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The investigation continues into a crash that killed a 22-year-old motorcyclist Thursday morning.

The motorcyclist, identified as Tyler Burrows, was riding down West Shore Road when he collided with a pickup truck that was turning left onto Winifred Avenue.

Burrows was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The pickup truck driver, a 61-year-old Warwick man, was not injured in the crash. He is not facing any charges at this time.

Speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in the crash, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call the Warwick Police Department Traffic Unit at (401) 468-4200. Tips can also be submitted anonymously using the Warwick PD app or by texting WARWICKPD to 847411.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.