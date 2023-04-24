WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police continue to investigate after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash over the weekend in Warwick.

The man was identified Monday as 31-year-old Christopher M. Lambert of Woonsocket.

The crash happened Saturday around 3:30 a.m. on Warwick Avenue. Police said Lambert was thrown from his motorcycle after hitting a tree. He was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, where he later died.

Police believe Lambert hit multiple curbs at the intersection of Warwick and Oakland Beach avenues prior to the crash, adding that speed appeared to be a “significant factor.”

There may have been a second motorcyclist in the area at the time, according to police. Investigators are working to track down that person and anyone who witnessed the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call (401) 468-4200, or text an anonymous tip to WARWICKPD to 847411.