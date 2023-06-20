CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The investigation continues into a head-on crash that killed a Leominster man Monday night.

Officers rushed to Scituate Avenue for reports of a crash involving two work vans.

Cranston Police Maj. Todd Patalano said one of the vans, owned by Life Supply Corporation, was transporting 44 oxygen cylinders.

Patalano said three 100-pound oxygen tanks were leaking as a result of the crash and needed to be safely removed by Life Supply before the van could be towed.

The driver of the van, identified as 61-year-old Garrison Gonzalez, was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Gonzalez’s passenger was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Patalano, while the driver of the other van was not injured.

While the cause of the crash is unknown at this time, Patalano said there were no signs of impairment.

