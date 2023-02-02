CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston police continue to investigate a crash that claimed the life of a city resident Wednesday night.

The victim was identified Thursday as 73-year-old Guido Romano Jr.

Police say Romano was driving on Dyer Avenue around 9 p.m. when he hit a vehicle parked in the breakdown lane. That caused him to veer across the road, then hit another parked vehicle and the side of a two-family home.

Romano was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

There were people inside the home at the time, but police said no one was hurt. Both of the vehicles that were struck were unoccupied.

Rhode Island Energy cut power to the home as a precaution since an electrical meter was hit during the crash, police said. Because of that and the potential for structural damage, the residents were temporarily displaced.

Police said the cause of the crash is under investigation, but noted that speed and alcohol did not appear to be factors. The state medical examiner’s office is working to determine if a medical issue may have played a role in the crash.