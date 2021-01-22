Police ID man hit, killed while crossing Route 2 in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police continue to investigate after a man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Warwick earlier this week.

The man was identified Friday as Gustavo Lopez Giron, 53, of Providence.

Police say Lopez Giron was hit while crossing Bald Hill Road just after 5 p.m. Wednesday. He was found by first responders lying unresponsive in the road and rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators believe Lopez Giron was in a dimly lit portion of Route 2 and not in a crosswalk when he was hit. Police say the driver and several witnesses stopped immediately after the crash and cooperated with the investigation.

Neither speed, impairment, nor distracted driving appeared to be factors in the crash, according to police.

No charges are pending against the driver.

Anyone who has information or witnessed the crash is asked to contact Sgt. John Curley at (401) 468-4293.

