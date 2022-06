WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The investigation continues after a body was pulled from the water in Warwick Thursday morning.

Officers were called to Fairwinds Marina on Seminole Street for reports of a body in the water.

When they arrived, police said the officers found the body of Stephen Grant, 59, floating in the water next to a boat slip and dock.

It’s unclear at this time how long Grant was in the water or how he ended up there.

His death isn’t considered suspicious, according to police.