Police ID elderly man apparently hit, killed by own car in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police continue to investigate the death of a West Warwick man who was found unresponsive in a parking lot last weekend.

The man was identified Tuesday as Gregory McLaughlin, 80.

According to Warwick police, McLaughlin was found suffering from serious injuries Saturday morning in a parking lot on Universal Boulevard. He was taken to Kent County Memorial Hospital where he later died.

Police said the preliminary investigation showed McLaughlin may have been struck by his own vehicle, which was located a short distance away.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Warwick Police Department Traffic Division at (401) 468-4344.

