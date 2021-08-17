Police ID driver killed in fiery Cranston crash

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police have identified the driver who died in a single-car crash in Cranston last week.

Cranston Police Chief Michael Winquist said Kyle Segee, 35, of Glocester, was driving down Laten Knight Road at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree.

First responders arrived to find the car fully engulfed in flames with Segee on the ground next to it.

Segee was pronounced dead at the scene, and Winquist said it appears he did not attempt to slow down prior to the crash, which occurred immediately after at a sharp curve in the roadway.

