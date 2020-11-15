Police ID driver killed in Cranston crash

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston police continue to investigate a crash that claimed the life of a city resident Saturday night.

Julian Alba, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene following the head-on collision on Scituate Avenue in the area of Council Rock Road, police said Sunday.

According to police, Alba was driving eastbound at a high rate of speed when he failed to negotiate the curve at Sweet Pea Drive and crossed into the westbound lane. He then swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle, police said, before he lost control of the car and hit another vehicle.

His passenger, a 40-year-old New Jersey man, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he remains in critical condition, according to police.

The three occupants of the second vehicle, men from Johnston, Warwick and West Warwick, were also transported to the hospital for treatment of broken bones and other injuries.