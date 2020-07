CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston police have released the name of the man who died Saturday after he was found unresponsive in a swimming pool.

Ernest Saraiva, 89, was pulled from the pool at a home on Linden Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

First responders performed CPR on Saraiva before transporting him to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they continue to investigate but noted Monday that there were no immediate signs of foul play, calling it a “tragic accident.”