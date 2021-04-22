Police ID Coventry man killed in weekend crash

West Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Coventry police continue to investigate a two-car crash that claimed a man’s life over the weekend.

The driver who died was identified Thursday as Ian Evans, 42, of Coventry.

Police say the crash occurred around 9 p.m. Saturday on Flat River Road (Route 117) in the area of Gillespie Court.

Evans was rushed to Kent County Hospital where he later died, according to police, while the woman driving the other vehicle was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 4/16/21: Mike Sabitoni

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community