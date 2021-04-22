Police ID Coventry man killed in weekend crash

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Coventry police continue to investigate a two-car crash that claimed a man’s life over the weekend.

The driver who died was identified Thursday as Ian Evans, 42, of Coventry.

Police say the crash occurred around 9 p.m. Saturday on Flat River Road (Route 117) in the area of Gillespie Court.

Evans was rushed to Kent County Hospital where he later died, according to police, while the woman driving the other vehicle was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries.